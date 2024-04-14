Skip to Main content
El Taco Cabron
Pickup
ASAP
from
4521 Morehead Road
0
Your order
Order Online
El Taco Cabron ELTACOCABRON
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
4521 Morehead Road
TACOS
SOPES
TORTAS
HURRACHES
GORDITA
SODAS
AGUAS FRESCA
QUESADILLA
TACOS
Our tacos include cilatro, onion, pico de gallo (optional)
TACO DE ASADA
$3.00
Taco De Pastor
$3.00
Taco De Lengua
$3.00
Taco de barbacoa
$3.00
Taco De Chorizo
$3.00
Tacos De Campechano
$3.00
Tacos De Carnitas
$3.00
Taco De Pollo
$3.00
SOPES
Sope de ASADA
$5.00
Sope de PASTOR
$5.00
Sope de Pollo
$5.00
Sope de LENGUA
$5.00
Sope de BARBACOA
$5.00
Sope de CHORIZO
$5.00
Sope de Carnitas
$5.00
Sope de Campechano
$5.00
TORTAS
Torta De Asada
$12.00
STEAK Carne asada
Torta De Pastor
$12.00
Torta De Lengua
$12.00
Torta De Barbacoa
$12.00
Torta De Chorizo
$12.00
Torta De Campechano
$12.00
Torta De Carnitas
$12.00
Taco De Pollo
$12.00
HURRACHES
HURRACHES DE POLLO
$12.00
HURRACHES DE PASTOR
$12.00
HURRACHES DE LENGUA
$12.00
HURRACHES DE BARBACOA
$12.00
HURRACHES DE CHORIZO
$12.00
HURRACHES DE CAMPECHANO
$12.00
HURRACHES DE CARNITAS
$12.00
GORDITA
SALSA
SALSA VERDE
SALSA ROJA
GORDITA
GORDITA DE POLLO
$5.00
GORDITA DE PASTOR
$5.00
GORDITA DE LENGUAL
$5.00
GORDITA DE BARBCOA
$5.00
GORDITA DE CHORIZO
$5.00
GORDITA DE CAMPECHANO
$5.00
GORDITA DE CARNITAS
$5.00
SODAS
COCA COLA
$3.00
Jarritios Fruit punch
$3.00
Jarritos mandarin
$3.00
SANGRIA
$3.00
MINERAGUA
$3.00
AGUAS FRESCA
AGUAS FRESCAS
PINA
$4.00+
HORCHTA
$4.00+
JAMAICA
$4.00+
TAMARINDO
$4.00+
QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA DE ASADA
$12.00
QUESADILLA DE POLLO
$12.00
QUESADILLA DE LENGUA
$12.00
QUESADILLA De Barbacoa
$12.00
Quesadilla de Chorizo
$12.00
Quesadilla de Campechano
$12.00
Quesadilla de Carnitas
$12.00
El Taco Cabron Location and Hours
(980) 499-9554
4521 Morehead Road, Concord, NC 28027
Closed
• Opens Monday at 9AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement